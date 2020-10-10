Fire breaks out at Tehran metro station; no casualties
A spokesman for the state emergency services, Mojtaba Khaledi, said no trains were damaged in the 7.45 a.m. blaze at the Ekbatan station, but did not immediately specify its cause.world Updated: Oct 10, 2020 11:42 IST
Reuters
Fire broke out at a metro station in the west of the Iranian capital on Saturday, the semi-official Mehr news agency said, adding that there were no casualties.
A spokesman for the state emergency services, Mojtaba Khaledi, said no trains were damaged in the 7.45 a.m. blaze at the Ekbatan station, but did not immediately specify its cause.
