Fire breaks out at Tehran metro station; no casualties

Updated: Oct 10, 2020 11:42 IST

Fire broke out at a metro station in the west of the Iranian capital on Saturday, the semi-official Mehr news agency said, adding that there were no casualties.

A spokesman for the state emergency services, Mojtaba Khaledi, said no trains were damaged in the 7.45 a.m. blaze at the Ekbatan station, but did not immediately specify its cause.