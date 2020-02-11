First case of coronavirus confirmed in San Diego, California: Report

world

The first coronavirus infection was confirmed in San Diego, California in a person who was aboard the first U.S. evacuation flight from Wuhan, China, local television station 10News reported, citing an official familiar with the situation.

It would be the 13th case in the United States of people testing positive for the virus.

The official said the individual was an adult who was taken to the University of California San Diego Medical Center for treatment, 10News said. A hospital official declined to comment, but said the hospital would soon be releasing a statement.

The individual was among U.S. nationals evacuated from Wuhan, the epicenter of the virus, who were under mandatory quarantine for 14 days, the incubation period of the virus, the news station reported.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which is managing the U.S. response to the coronavirus epidemic, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The CDC’s website currently lists 12 cases of people testing positive for the virus in the United States.