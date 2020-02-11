e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 11, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / World News / First case of coronavirus confirmed in San Diego, California: Report

First case of coronavirus confirmed in San Diego, California: Report

The official said the individual was an adult who was taken to the University of California San Diego Medical Center for treatment, 10News said. A hospital official declined to comment, but said the hospital would soon be releasing a statement.

world Updated: Feb 11, 2020 08:02 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
The first coronavirus infection was confirmed in San Diego, California
The first coronavirus infection was confirmed in San Diego, California(REUTERS)
         

The first coronavirus infection was confirmed in San Diego, California in a person who was aboard the first U.S. evacuation flight from Wuhan, China, local television station 10News reported, citing an official familiar with the situation.

It would be the 13th case in the United States of people testing positive for the virus.

The official said the individual was an adult who was taken to the University of California San Diego Medical Center for treatment, 10News said. A hospital official declined to comment, but said the hospital would soon be releasing a statement.

The individual was among U.S. nationals evacuated from Wuhan, the epicenter of the virus, who were under mandatory quarantine for 14 days, the incubation period of the virus, the news station reported.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which is managing the U.S. response to the coronavirus epidemic, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The CDC’s website currently lists 12 cases of people testing positive for the virus in the United States.

tags
top news
Delhi Assembly election results: Early trends show gains for AAP
Delhi Assembly election results: Early trends show gains for AAP
‘Don’t be surprised if we win 55 seats’: Manoj Tiwari before Delhi poll results
‘Don’t be surprised if we win 55 seats’: Manoj Tiwari before Delhi poll results
Kejriwal poised for hat-trick? Counting for Delhi poll results begins
Kejriwal poised for hat-trick? Counting for Delhi poll results begins
‘Proof of Balakot success conclusive,’ says Former IAF chief BS Dhanoa
‘Proof of Balakot success conclusive,’ says Former IAF chief BS Dhanoa
US govt clears sale of $1.9 billion air defence weapon system to India
US govt clears sale of $1.9 billion air defence weapon system to India
2 from IND, 3 from BAN: ICC reprimands players after heated U19 WC final
2 from IND, 3 from BAN: ICC reprimands players after heated U19 WC final
10-foot-long tunnel found in Bengal, may date back to 17th Century
10-foot-long tunnel found in Bengal, may date back to 17th Century
Ahead of Delhi poll results, watch BJP leader’s prediction for CM Kejriwal
Ahead of Delhi poll results, watch BJP leader’s prediction for CM Kejriwal
trending topics
Delhi Assembly Election Results 2020 LiveDelhi Election ResultsDelhi Assembly Election CountingRohit SharmaOscars 2020Oscars 2020 Red Carpet

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news