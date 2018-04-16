 150 people involved in brawl at US Gurdwara, four injured | world news | Hindustan Times
150 people involved in brawl at US Gurdwara, four injured

Police and medics responded on Monday to a verbal and physical fight involving nearly 150 people at the Gurdwara Sikh temple in the city just south of Indianapolis.

world Updated: Apr 16, 2018 14:29 IST
A screengrab of Gurudwara in suburban Indianapolis.

Police say a brawl at a Sikh temple in suburban Indianapolis has left four people with minor injuries.

Greenwood assistant police chief Matthew Fillenwarth says police and medics responded on Monday to a verbal and physical fight involving nearly 150 people at the Gurdwara Sikh temple in the city just south of Indianapolis.

He tells WISH-TV the altercation began as there was a change of leadership within the temple that he says happens every two years. Fillenwarth says it’s believed that there was a worship service going on when the fight broke out.

Fillenwarth says four people suffered minor injuries and were taken to a hospital, where they will be questioned by police.

Police are reviewing surveillance video from the temple and interviewing other participants in the fight.

