Four people stabbed in south-east Norway, police say
At least four people have been stabbed and injured in random attacks in Numedal in south-east Norway, local police said on Friday.
One of the victims was in critical condition, and the incident was still ongoing, police added.
Watch | Bilawal defends Imran Khan's Russia visit, says: ‘No one has 6th sense’
Pakistan foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari defended former prime minister Imran Khan's visit to Moscow which according to Imran Khan was the reason behind his ouster as the United States was not happy. In his maiden visit to the US, Bilawal addressed a press conference in New York and said he completely defends Imran Khan's visit to Russia as there was no possibility that Imran Khan would have known about Russia's plan to invade Ukraine.
Cheers! Finland NATO application celebrated with special beer | Video
When Finland decided to seek NATO membership on Sunday, the owner of a small brewery in Savonlinna, Petteri Vanttinen, 42, decided to celebrate by launching a new beer in honour of the military alliance. Savonlinna, which lies only 50 kilometres (31 miles) from the Russian border, has always been a battleground between East and West. When Vanttinen went to bed on Sunday evening, he still wondered whether the beer was a stupid idea.
Elon Musk tweets ‘scandal name’ as he denies sexually harassing flight attendant
Hours after a report claiming SpaceX paid an employee $250,000 to settle a sexual harassment claim against company's founder Elon Musk, the billionaire said that the attacks against him "should be viewed through a political lens". According to the Insider report, the rocket launch company made the payment in 2018 to an unidentified flight attendant who worked as a contract employee on a SpaceX corporate jet.
US monitoring 6 for monkeypox, says report; Spain’s tally at 14| Top points
Top US medical body, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is monitoring six people in the United States for possible monkeypox infection after they sat near a traveller who had symptoms of the virus while on a flight from Nigeria to the United Kingdom in early May, a report by American news network CNN said on Friday. Australia has also reported a probable case of the monkeypox in a traveller.
Elon Musk shares meme, tagged 'sexist', on dividing time between Twitter, Tesla
Elon Musk is apparently torn on dividing his time between Tesla and Twitter, it seems, as uncertainty clouds the $44 billion deal to acquire the social media giant. In the latest post on Friday, he shared a meme and stressed that “Tesla is on my mind 24/7”. According to a Bloomberg report. The meme that Musk has shared has been viral on social media for quite some time. Musk has not yet responded.
