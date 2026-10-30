Meta reaches settlement in Mississippi teen’s social media addiction lawsuit; Case against Snap continues
Meta reached a settlement with an 18-year-old plaintiff who accused social media companies of contributing to mental health problems.
Meta Platforms Inc. has reached a settlement in a lawsuit filed by an 18-year-old Mississippi teenager identified by the initials K.D.B., the plaintiff’s lawyer confirmed on Friday, Reuters reported. The lawsuit, which initially named both Meta and Snap Inc., alleged that their social media platforms contributed to serious mental health issues, including depression, anxiety, and eating disorders.
The trial was scheduled to begin next week at the Los Angeles Superior Court, with jury selection set to start on October 29. However, following the settlement, Meta will avoid going to trial, while the legal proceedings will continue against Snap Inc., Snapchat’s parent company.
"We remain committed to improving safety for kids on social media apps and holding tech companies accountable, and we are pleased to have brought this matter to a just resolution on behalf of our client," K.D.B.'s lawyer Emily Jeffcott said in a statement.
Lawsuit against Meta and Snap: All we know about the case
The lawsuit is among thousands of cases filed in federal and state courts accusing social media companies of deliberately designing their platforms to promote excessive and compulsive usage among children, contributing to growing concerns over youth mental health issues such as anxiety, depression and suicide.
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The two teenage plaintiffs claim they started using YouTube when they were as young as three, followed by other social media platforms at around age nine. They allege that features such as autoplay and infinite scrolling encouraged unhealthy usage patterns and led to addictive behaviour.
Meta, Snap refute allegations
Meta, Snap and other social media companies have denied allegations that their platforms were intentionally developed to foster addiction among young users. They maintain that various measures have been introduced to improve online safety and provide younger audiences with a healthier environment for self-expression. As the lawsuit was selected as a representative case from a much larger group of similar claims, its outcome could have significant implications for how future cases are handled, including decisions on settlements and courtroom proceedings.
In March, a Los Angeles jury delivered a landmark verdict in the first social media addiction lawsuit to go to trial, finding Meta and YouTube negligent and awarding $6 million in damages to a young woman. Since that ruling, the next two teenage cases selected for trial have been either settled or withdrawn. A separate lawsuit filed by a school district, which was also chosen for an early trial, ended in settlements with all the companies involved.
Other than the youth mental health litigation in California, Meta continues to face substantial legal and financial challenges. In August, the company reached settlement agreements worth up to $18 billion with nearly all U.S. states and territories over lawsuits filed by attorneys general.
Earlier this month, a court in New Mexico imposed a $25 billion penalty on Meta after a jury concluded that the company had misled Facebook users regarding data privacy and its response to hate speech. Meta has disputed the ruling and said it plans to appeal.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More