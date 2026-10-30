Meta reaches settlement in Mississippi teen’s social media addiction lawsuit; Case against Snap continues

Meta Platforms Inc. has reached a settlement in a lawsuit filed by an 18-year-old Mississippi teenager identified by the initials K.D.B., the plaintiff’s lawyer confirmed on Friday, Reuters reported. The lawsuit, which initially named both Meta and Snap Inc., alleged that their social media platforms contributed to serious mental health issues, including depression, anxiety, and eating disorders. Meta settled a lawsuit filed by a Mississippi teenager alleging social media platforms contributed to depression, anxiety, and eating disorders (Representative Image/Reuters)

The trial was scheduled to begin next week at the Los Angeles Superior Court, with jury selection set to start on October 29. However, following the settlement, Meta will avoid going to trial, while the legal proceedings will continue against Snap Inc., Snapchat’s parent company.

"We remain committed to improving safety for kids on social media apps and holding tech companies accountable, and we are pleased to have brought this matter to a just resolution on behalf of our client," K.D.B.'s lawyer Emily Jeffcott said in a statement.

Lawsuit against Meta and Snap: All we know about the case The lawsuit is among thousands of cases filed in federal and state courts accusing social media companies of deliberately designing their platforms to promote excessive and compulsive usage among children, contributing to growing concerns over youth mental health issues such as anxiety, depression and suicide.

Also Read: US drops G20 group photo plans amid European diplomats' opposition to Russia's Sergey Lavrov

The two teenage plaintiffs claim they started using YouTube when they were as young as three, followed by other social media platforms at around age nine. They allege that features such as autoplay and infinite scrolling encouraged unhealthy usage patterns and led to addictive behaviour.

Meta, Snap refute allegations Meta, Snap and other social media companies have denied allegations that their platforms were intentionally developed to foster addiction among young users. They maintain that various measures have been introduced to improve online safety and provide younger audiences with a healthier environment for self-expression. As the lawsuit was selected as a representative case from a much larger group of similar claims, its outcome could have significant implications for how future cases are handled, including decisions on settlements and courtroom proceedings.

In March, a Los Angeles jury delivered a landmark verdict in the first social media addiction lawsuit to go to trial, finding Meta and YouTube negligent and awarding $6 million in damages to a young woman. Since that ruling, the next two teenage cases selected for trial have been either settled or withdrawn. A separate lawsuit filed by a school district, which was also chosen for an early trial, ended in settlements with all the companies involved.

Other than the youth mental health litigation in California, Meta continues to face substantial legal and financial challenges. In August, the company reached settlement agreements worth up to $18 billion with nearly all U.S. states and territories over lawsuits filed by attorneys general.

Earlier this month, a court in New Mexico imposed a $25 billion penalty on Meta after a jury concluded that the company had misled Facebook users regarding data privacy and its response to hate speech. Meta has disputed the ruling and said it plans to appeal.