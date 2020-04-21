e-paper
Home / World News / Afghan president Ghani self-isolates as his staff test positive

Afghan president Ghani self-isolates as his staff test positive

It wasn’t clear whether President Ashraf Ghani had been in contact with any of the employees at the palace in Kabul or whether he had been tested himself.

world Updated: Apr 21, 2020 02:38 IST
Associated Press
Kabul
Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani has isolated himself
Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani has isolated himself(REUTERS)
         

At least 20 employees at Afghanistan’s presidential palace have tested positive for Covid-19, according to a senior government official who asked to remain anonymous because he was not authorised to comment on the subject.

The presidential palace has refused to comment on the development. Ghani has reportedly been self-isolating, although he still meets daily with some senior officials.

At 70 and a cancer survivor, Ghani is considered in the higher risk category.

Afghanistan has reported only 993 positive cases even as the International Office of Migration, which monitors the movement of refugees, says more than 200,000 Afghans have returned from Iran in the last two months.

Iran is one of the hardest-hit countries in the region with more than 82,000 confirmed cases and over 5,000 deaths.

