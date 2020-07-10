e-paper
Gilead says additional data on remdesivir shows improved clinical recovery

world Updated: Jul 10, 2020 19:16 IST
Reuters | Posted by Shivani Kumar
An ampule of Ebola drug Remdesivir is pictured during a news conference at the University Hospital Eppendorf (UKE) in Hamburg, Germany.
Gilead Sciences Inc said on Friday additional data from a late-stage study showed its antiviral remdesivir significantly improved clinical recovery and reduced the risk of death in Covid-19 patients.

The company said the finding requires confirmation in prospective clinical trials.

Gilead said it analyzed data from 312 patients treated in a late-stage study and a separate real-world retrospective cohort of 818 patients with similar characteristics and disease severity as in the study.

Findings from the analysis of its late-stage study showed that 74.4% of remdesivir-treated patients recovered by Day 14 versus 59.0% of patients receiving standard of care, the company said.

The mortality rate for patients treated with remdesivir in the analysis was 7.6% at Day 14, compared with 12.5% among patients not on remdesivir.

Gilead shares were up nearly 2% at $76.14 in trading before the bell.

