Grim US projections, Wimbledon cancelled: Covid-19 news from around the world

Updated: Apr 02, 2020 10:09 IST

Coronavirus disease infections crossed 200,000 in the US on Wednesday even as the White House projected that 100,000 to 240,000 deaths could take place due to the outbreak. In California, clinicians published a detailed case study of the first case of community spread in the US, underlining the need for aggressive testing. In the sporting arena, the virus claimed another viction with the Wimbbledon being cancelled (Tokyo Olympics and Euro 2020 have already been postponed).

Genetic sequencing takes lead in Covid-19 vaccine development

In the race to develop a vaccine against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), scientists around the world are simultaneously using multiple vaccine-development platforms, with DNA- and RNA-based platforms taking the lead because of their potential for speed.

Lessons from first US case of community transmission

While health ministry officials quibble over whether increasing clusters of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases across India should be classified as “local transmission” that implies the infection source can be traced, or “community transmission”, which indicates more widespread disease because the source cannot be traced and contact tracing cannot be carried out to identify potential cases, clinicians in California have published a detailed case study of the first case of community transmission in the United States on February 26, underlining the need for expanded, aggressive testing to tackle the pandemic.

White House fears up to 240k deaths

The death toll in the US from the coronavirus pandemic, which is now over 4,500, has eclipsed the number of nearly 3,000 people killed in the September 11, 2001 terror attacks. And if trends continue, the White House fears that 100,000 to 240,000 deaths are likely in the country.

Best time to study soil, seismic activity

This is possibly the best time to monitor and study seismic events like the detection of small earthquakes as many parts of the world are in lockdown. The transient seismic “noise” from vehicles, trains, metros, construction work etc which used to mask the sound of seismic activity beneath the soil is now reduced greatly, according to analysis by seismologists.

Outbreak lockdown will affect forecasts: WMO

The World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) has flagged that lack of meteorological data from commercial aircraft, grounded across the world because of the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic will affect the reliability of weather forecasts.

10% global GDP needed to tide over crisis: UN

The Covid-19 crisis is likely to have a profound and negative effect on the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the Paris Agreement on Climate Change because of which a post-crisis coordination mechanism is vital to ensure that all countries have adequate fiscal space to recover, the March 2020 report of the United Nations stated.

China shielding top cities from 2nd wave of coronavirus infections

Facing a second wave of Covid-19 infections, China has taken strong steps to shield Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou from the disease by enforcing a compulsory quarantine of 14 days on people entering these cities; cancelling all visa and residence permits; and allowing only one inbound flight per foreign airline every week , with no international flights to the capital city.

Now, Wimbledon cancelled

The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on Wednesday decided to cancel the historic Wimbledon Championships, in the wake of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

