Harry and Meghan's professional separation branded ‘smart move,’ but royal expert admits 'it's hard to know what is…'

A royal commentator has called Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's professional separation a "smart move.” In recent days, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex embarked on several solo engagements to focus on their individual aspirations. Harry and Meghan's professional separation branded ‘smart move' (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)(AP)

A friend of Meghan and Harry previously told People, "It’s clear that a twin-track approach is evolving. The Duke and Duchess have now hit their stride as individuals – not just as a couple. The Duke appears focused on his patronage work, and the Duchess focused on her entrepreneurial track."

‘A smart move’

Now, royal expert Gareth Russell has provided his insights on the Sussexes’ professional separation. He told GB News, "It's hard to know what is good, PR-wise, for the Sussexes at the moment.”

Russell said that deviating from their past interview-focused approach might as well be advantageous for Harry and Meghan. "Anything that doesn't involve interviews like they did in the past is a good move in terms of more separate events," he said.

Russel also suggested that staying away from controversies would be helpful for the couple. "Anything that keeps them away from controversy, or keeps them away from seeming like a repeat of what they were doing for the last couple of years, is a smart move," he stated.

Russell said that the professional separation “does allow them both to focus on what they each seem to be interested in.” He also noted that their solo appearances have sparked discussions and theories among the public.

"It obviously has led to some speculation about how much they're spending together," he said. "But really that will come with any public figure, there'll be speculation about anything.”

A PR expert previously suggested that the pair’s professional separation may be a strategic move to salvage their brand. “Meghan and Harry's brand has been tainted beyond repair. The relentless media backlash, fuelled by their misguided PR moves, has left them in a position where joint branding is no longer viable,” PR expert Ed Coram-James told The Mirror.