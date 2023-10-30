Human Cat: Woman gets 20 body modifications to realise her dream of transitioning into a cat

A 22-year-old Italian woman named Chiara Dell’Abate aka Aydin Mod, wants to become a human cat. In order to realise her dream, she has got 20 body modifications done. Videos showing her body transformation have gone viral on TikTok. She has got piercings all over her body. Chiara Dell’Abate aka Aydin Mod(YouTube/@Notizie.it)

In an interaction with Media Drum World, Dell’Abate expressed her excitement on her transition into a human cat. She started her transformation at the young age of 11 when she got her first piercing. As of today, she has over 72 piercings in her body. Her body modifications include punched nostrils, 0.8cm upper lip piercings, and a 1.6 cm inner labia piercing. She also has her tongues split.

“I’m thinking that I would be a pretty cool cat lady,” said Dell’Abate.

Dell’Abate has undergone a blepharoplasty, cosmetic surgery to remove excess skin or fat from the eyelids. She has eyeball tattoos, pointed ears, permanent eyeliner, forehead implants and claw-like nails.

“It’s crazy to see how much the human body can change and what you can actually achieve from body modifications,”said Dell’Abate.

“I think becoming a cat lady is more appropriate for me as I don’t really want to look like a cartoon character. I have always loved cats, and I think I’ll look really bold and fierce as a cat lady with the right body mods,” she explained.

Dell’Abate is looking to undergo more body modifications to look more like a human cat. She revealed the procedures that she plans to undertake in order to achieve her dream.

“To achieve the full cat-like look, I will need a cat eyes lift or canthoplasty — surgery to produce more elongated and naturally almond-shaped eyes — teeth reshaping, upper lip cut, more fillers,” Dell’Abate explained. “I’ll put a thing called transdermal, which is like a huge micro dermal to attach a tail and definitely more tattoos,” shared Dell’Abate.

“Procedures of any kind hurt a lot, but the pain is temporary and not a big deal to me,” she explained.

Here's how netizens have reacted to her transformation

Some netizens have slammed her transition into a human cat. Social media users have been labelling her as “psychotic” and “disturbed”. However, some people have also been supportive of her choices and hailed her for living freely.

“Through them (body mods), I feel free to stay true to myself, regardless of what people think,”said Dell’Abate.

Human dog in Japan

A Japanese man had tranformed himself into a human dog. The transformation procedure to become a human dog named 'Toco', costed him two million Yen (A$22,000). The man had uploaded a video on his YouTube channel named ‘I want to be an animal'.

