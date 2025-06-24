‘In light of having achieved…’: Israel's full statement on peace deal with Iran

Israel announced that it has accepted the United States' proposal of bilateral ceasefire with Iran on Tuesday, after almost two weeks of fighting. In the statement, Israel said the country has achieved all the objectives of Operation Rising Lion and also thanked US and President Donald Trump for “defensive support” and “participation in removing the Iranian nuclear threat.” Israel has said that it will respond forcefully to any violation of the ceasefire.(Reuters File)

Here is Israel government's full statement

"Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convened the Security Cabinet last night, together with the Defense Minister, the IDF Chief-of-Staff and the Director of the Mossad, in order to report that Israel has achieved all of the objectives of Operation Rising Lion, and much more.

Israel has removed from over it a double existential threat – on both the nuclear issue and regarding ballistic missiles.

The IDF also achieved complete air superiority in the skies over Tehran, struck a severe blow to the military leadership and destroyed dozens of Iran's main regime targets.

In the last several days, the IDF has also severely struck regime targets in the heart of Tehran, eliminated hundreds of militants from the Basij, the terrorist regime's instrument of repression, and eliminated an additional senior nuclear scientist.

Israel thanks President Trump and the US for their defensive support and for their participation in removing the Iranian nuclear threat.

In light of having achieved the objectives of the operation, and in full coordination with President Trump, Israel agrees to the President's proposal for a bilateral ceasefire.

Israel will respond forcefully to any violation of the ceasefire.

The citizens of Israel must continue to adhere to IDF Home Front Command directives until the full observance of the ceasefire has been verified.

Our hearts are with the families that have lost loved ones and we send our best wishes for a full recovery to those who have been wounded,

In Operation Rising Lion, the State of Israel made great historic achievements and placed itself in the first rank of the world's major powers.

This is a great success for the people of Israel and its fighters, who removed two existential threats to our country, and ensured the eternity of Israel.

The Prime Minister will issue a statement later today."