Indian envoy meets Quad UN Ambassadors, discuss strengthening int'l order
India's Permanent Representative to the UN, TS Tirumurti on Wednesday (local time) met with UN Ambassadors from the Quad (Australia, India, Japan & the United States), in New York.
Tirumurti met US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield, Australian Ambassador Mitch Fifield, and Japanese Ambassador Kimihiro Ishikane.
"Following the Quad Leaders' Summit in Tokyo, @UN Ambassadors from the Quad (Australia, India, Japan & the United States) met again in New York today. We discussed ways to strengthen the rules-based international order and reinforce efforts at the UN to tackle global challenges," tweeted Tirumurti.
Also read: West Asian Quad to be upgraded to summit level during Biden’s visit to Israel
All four nations find a common ground of being democratic nations and common interests of unhindered maritime trade and security.
Amid reports of China and Russia coming closer, the US has planned to "enhance cooperation, engagement, strategic and economic ties" with its Quad partners.
As competition continues between China and members of the Quad, it will be critical to find ways to creatively engage in ways that mitigate risk.
Members share a vision of an open and free Indo-Pacific. Each is involved in the development and economic projects as well as in promoting maritime domain awareness and maritime security.
It is one of the many avenues for interaction among India, Australia, Japan and the US and should not be seen in an exclusive context.
Also read: An auspicious start to Quad
There is a general understanding that the Quad would not take on a military dimension against any country. The strategic community in China, nevertheless, had branded it an emerging "Asian NATO".
Notably, Japanese PM Shinzo Abe's "Confluence of Two Seas" address to the Indian Parliament gave a fresh impetus to the Quad concept. This recognised the economic rise of India.
-
How to limit screen time for your kids? Psychologist shares tips
“Before exposing kids to new technology like social media and virtual reality, it’s important to focus on building a foundation of open communication, digital safety and healthy screen habits. And the earlier we start teaching these things, the better,” Dr Jazmine McCoy addressed the issue of screen time in kids and shared a few tips on what can be done.
-
'Winning couple of matches not enough. I don't deserve to be in Indian team'
RR head coach Kumar Sangakkara and captain Sanju Samson have shown immense faith in the talent that Parag possess but the Assam cricketer hasn't managed to set the stage on fire yet. And he knows that. Parag said he doesn't "deserve" to be on the Indian team probables' list as he hasn't been able to win matches for his side consistently enough.
-
What is chemical peel? How does it benefit the skin?
"It is a procedure used to improve and smoothen the skin's surface. The most commonly treated area is the face and neck for pigmentation, acne, anti-aging and scarring. It can also be applied to other body parts like hands and legs to reduce tanning and pigmentation. Selectively it is also done in the areas like under the eyes and around the mouth to reduce the appearance of dark circles and pigmentation,” said Dr Chytra V Anand.
-
'Has 2 days. Needs to introspect': Gavaskar's message for Rishabh Pant
Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar feels it is time Rishabh Pant sits down and does some introspection over his batting. While Pant has been splendid for India in Tests, in white-ball cricket, he hasn't been able to replicate the same success. With India winning the third T20I by 48 runs, Gavaskar reckons the result would give Pant the opportunity to access where his batting stands at the moment.
-
Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for June 15, 2022
Dear Taurus, financially the day will prove quite favourable as good earnings are indicated. For Virgo, financially the day will prove quite favourable as good earnings are indicated. Scorpio will be able to tide over an adverse situation on the academic front. Good advice from a family member will work wonders for Aquarius.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics