India's position on Ukraine ‘unsatisfactory’ but unsurprising, says US
The United States on Friday said India's position over Ukraine was ‘unsatisfactory’ but also unsurprising given its historical relationship with Russia, Reuters reported.
"I think we would certainly all acknowledge and agree that when it comes to votes at the U.N., India's position on the current crisis has been unsatisfactory, to say the least. But it's also been totally unsurprising," Mira Rapp-Hooper, the
director for the Indo-Pacific on the White House National Security Council, said at a panel discussion.
The senior White House official's remark comes a day after external affairs minister S Jaishankar's statement on Ukraine. The minister said India's stand on Ukraine was based on six principles which included immediate cessation of violence and end to hostilities, a return to the path of dialogue and diplomacy and the global order being anchored on international law, the UN Charter and respect for territorial integrity and sovereignty of all states.
On Thursday, India abstained on a resolution adopted by the United Nations General Assembly on the humanitarian consequences of Russian invasion of Ukraine.
“What we require now is to focus on cessation of hostilities and urgent humanitarian assistance. The draft resolution did not fully reflect our expected focus on these challenges,” TS Tirumurti, India's permanent representative to the United Nations said on Thursday.
This was the second instance of India abstaining on a resolution at the UN in two days. The United Nations Security Council resolution by Russia on the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine had failed pass due to its failure to get the required nine yes votes.
According to Rapp-Hooper, New Delhi had moved closer to Russia after its relationship with Beijing had worsened.
"I think our perspective would be that the way forward involves keeping India close, thinking hard about how to present it with options, so that it can continue to provide for its strategic autonomy," she added.
India is a member of the Quad alliance which also includes United States, Japan and Australia as other members. However, New Delhi is the only member which has not announced any sanctions on Moscow over its invasion in Ukraine which is underway since more than a month.India has developed close ties with Washington in recent years and is a vital part of the Quad grouping aimed at pushing back against China. But it has a long-standing relationship with Moscow, which remains a major supplier of its defense equipment.
-
Moderna's warning on new Covid variants amid global surge: Top updates
The United Kingdom - where a rise in patients has been reported again - is giving a fourth dose to the vulnerable population
-
In China plane crash, 2nd black yet to be found, state media clarifies
Hundreds of workers are still carrying out combing operation at the crash site, which began Monday.
-
‘My wife isn’t': Rishi Sunak under fire for Infosys' Russia operation
UK MP Rishi Sunak said as an elected politician he can only talk about things that he is responsible for. He said he has nothing to comment on Infosys's operation in Russia as he has nothing to do with the company, where his wife is a stakeholder.
-
Amid critical leadership test for Imran Khan, preps for power show : 10 points
The coalition-partners of the ruling PTI, which has a slender majority, seems to be losing confidence in Imran Khan.
-
Ukraine war: US slaps fresh sanctions on Russia after Biden meets allies
In the latest sanctions, the US will impose complete blocking on over 400 individuals and entities, including Russia's lower house of parliament - Duma and its 328 members, 48 Russian defence firms, and over a dozen of the country's elites.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics