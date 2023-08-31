News / World News / 6.2 magnitude earthquake hits Indonesia's Timor island

6.2 magnitude earthquake hits Indonesia's Timor island

Reuters |
Aug 31, 2023 04:38 PM IST

A 6.2-magnitude earthquake hit Indonesia's Timor island on Thursday, its geophysics agency (BMKG) said on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, adding there is no potential for tsunami.

Indonesia Earthquake: There were no immediate reports of damage.(Representational)
The agency said the epicentre of the quake was on land at a depth of 75 kilometres (46.6 miles), adding it was felt in Kupang, a city in the East Nusa Tenggara province on the western side of Timor island.

Christa Elim, a Kupang resident, said she and her husband ran out of a shophouse after feeling tremors.

"It was quite strong. I felt it twice like I was shoved off a chair," she said via telephone.

There were no immediate reports of damage. A spokesperson for Indonesia's disaster mitigation agency did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Indonesia straddles the so-called "Pacific Ring of Fire", a highly seismically active zone, where different plates on the Earth's crust meet and create a large number of earthquakes and volcanic activity.

New Delhi 0C
Thursday, August 31, 2023
