Iran receives its first batch of foreign coronavirus vaccine
Iran on Thursday received its first batch of foreign-made coronavirus vaccines as the country struggles to stem the worst outbreak of the pandemic in the Middle East.
The shipment consists of 500,000 doses of Russian-made Sputnik V vaccines which arrived at Tehran’s Imam Khomeieni International Airport from Moscow, the semi-official Fars news agency reported.
Also Iranian state TV quoted Tehran’s ambassador to Russia, Kazem Jalali, as saying that Iran has ordered 5 million doses from Russia. The next batches are to arrive on Feb. 18 and Feb. 28, said Jalali.
Last month, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei banned Iran from importing the American Pfizer-BioNTech and Britain’s Astrazeneca vaccines, a reflection of mistrust toward the West.
The coronavirus has so far infected over 1.4 million people in Iran and killed more than 58,000.
In December, Iran began testing an Iranian-made vaccine in humans and said it expects to distribute it in spring, an extremely aggressive timeline. Before this year’s fast-tracked development of coronavirus vaccines, the usual methods of testing a vaccine for safety and efficacy with mass trials could take up to a decade.
The country has also began working on a joint vaccine with Cuba. It is also planning to import some 17 million doses of vaccine from COVAX and millions from other countries. But Iran is struggling to transfer some $220 million held in South Korean banks to pay for the Covid-19 vaccines through COVAX, an international program designed to distribute coronavirus vaccines to participating countries.
The government in Tehran has touted Iran’s domestic vaccine research, repeatedly alleging that tough American sanctions undermine its efforts to purchase foreign-made vaccines and launch mass inoculation campaigns like those underway in the U.S. and Europe. While U.S. sanctions do have specific carve-outs for medicine and humanitarian aid to Iran, international banks and financial institutions hesitate in dealing with Iranian transactions for fear of being fined or locked out of the American market.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pakistan says China's Sinopharm vaccine not effective for people over 60 years
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Iran receives its first batch of foreign coronavirus vaccine
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jobless claims in US decrease for third consecutive week
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Russia revives draft law to grant police access to citizens' geolocation data
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Snow melt, rain causing widespread flooding in Germany
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK regulator revokes Chinese TV licence, Beijing complains about BBC 'fake news'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hunter Biden's announces memoir 'Beautiful Things', out in April
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China gives 31.2mn Covid shots as second firm applies for license
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pope seeks to encourage musicians silenced by coronavirus
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China bat caves need exploring in search for Covid origins, WHO team member says
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK police arrest two over leaflets comparing Covid-19 vaccinations to Holocaust
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sweden plans for digital coronavirus "vaccine passport" by summer
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fears raised over facial recognition use at Moscow protests
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Red Cross to help 500 million get Covid shots
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Canada: Hong Kong graduates can apply for work permits, slams China on rights
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox