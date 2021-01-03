e-paper
Iranian officials warn against 'hostile moves' in anniversary of Soleimani's killing

Iranian officials warn against ‘hostile moves’ in anniversary of Soleimani’s killing

“New intelligence from Iraq indicates that Israeli agent-provocateurs are plotting attacks against Americans-putting an outgoing Trump in a bind with a fake casus belli,” Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif wrote on social media, as quoted by official news agency IRNA.

Updated: Jan 03, 2021, 08:18 IST
Asian News International
Tehran
People stand beneath a portrait of slain Iranian Revolutionary Guards commander Qasem Soleimani during a vigil in the Yemeni capital of Sanaa on January 2, 2021, ahead of the first anniverary of his killing by a US drone-strike.
Several Iranian political and military officials issued warnings on Saturday over possible hostile movements against Iran, on the first anniversary of the killing of Commander Qasem Soleimani.

“New intelligence from Iraq indicates that Israeli agent-provocateurs are plotting attacks against Americans-putting an outgoing Trump in a bind with a fake casus belli,” Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif wrote on social media, as quoted by official news agency IRNA.

Iran’s chief diplomat called on the United States President Donald Trump to “be careful of a trap.”

Major General Hossein Salami, commander in chief of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), also issued a warning against hostile action taken against Iran.

“We have shown it in practice, and we announce that we will respond to any action taken by the enemy against us with a reciprocal, decisive and solid blow,” Salami declared, semi-official news agency Tasnim reported.

