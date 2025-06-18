Has US moved jets, warships in Middle East to help Israel? What we know

The United States is rapidly shifting military aircraft, warships and personnel across the Middle East to shield Israel from Iranian attacks as President Donald Trump warns Tehran that America’s “patience is wearing thin.” US President Donald Trump speaks to reporters about the G7 Summit aboard Air Force One while travelling back to Washington.(AFP)

In a series of social media posts, Trump declared that the US had gained “complete and total control of the skies over Iran,” signalling the possibility of deepening US involvement in the ongoing conflict.

According to news agency AP, Washington may directly target Iran’s underground nuclear facilities - most notably, the heavily fortified Fordow enrichment plant. Only the US possesses the bunker-busting GBU-57 bomb capable of striking the deep subterranean site, deliverable solely by the B-2 Spirit stealth bomber.

While no B-2s are currently deployed to the region, US officials say bombers could fly from Missouri’s Whiteman Air Force Base for such a mission, in a 30-hour round-trip operation involving multiple refuelings.

Air and Naval forces on high alert

The Pentagon has fortified its air presence, quietly deploying additional fighter jets and refueling tankers to undisclosed bases across the Middle East. According to open-source flight tracking data, US refueling aircraft and fighters have also been positioned in key European locations, including the UK, Spain, Germany, and Greece.

Though American aircraft have not entered Iranian airspace, they have intercepted incoming Iranian missiles and provided support for Israeli defenses. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth emphasized that current US activity remains defensive: “We are taking every step to ensure our people are safe.”

At sea, US Navy warships, including the USS The Sullivans, USS Thomas Hudner, and USS Arleigh Burke, have shot down Iranian ballistic missiles targeting Israeli cities. The Arleigh Burke has since repositioned, while the USS Carl Vinson strike group remains in the Arabian Sea, poised to protect US troops and regional interests. The USS Nimitz is en route to replace the Vinson, signaling continued US readiness.

Destroyers are also stationed in the Red Sea, Western Mediterranean, and Baltic Sea, highlighting the global scope of US naval coordination amid the conflict.

Iran-Israel conflict rages for sixth day

Iran and Israel exchanged fresh missile volleys on Wednesday as the air war between the longtime foes entered its sixth day. Iran launched two separate barrages targeting Israeli cities overnight, with explosions heard over Tel Aviv. In retaliation, Israel issued evacuation warnings for parts of Tehran and Karaj, followed by airstrikes that reportedly struck military sites near the Iranian capital.

The Israeli military claims to have control over Iranian airspace and has vowed to intensify operations. Iran, meanwhile, has reported at least 224 deaths - most of them civilians. Israel reported 24 civilian casualties.