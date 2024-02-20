 Israel-Hamas war: 26 EU countries call for immediate Gaza 'humanitarian pause' | World News - Hindustan Times
Israel-Hamas war: 26 EU countries call for immediate Gaza 'humanitarian pause'

Israel-Hamas war: 26 EU countries call for immediate Gaza 'humanitarian pause'

AFP |
Feb 20, 2024 12:19 AM IST

The European Union has struggled for a united response on Israel's military operation following the October 7 attack by Hamas.

EU countries, except Hungary, on Monday called for an "immediate humanitarian pause" in the Gaza war, the bloc's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said.

A picture taken from Rafah shows smoke billowing over Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip during Israeli bombardment.(AFP)
Borrell said foreign ministers from 26 member states had agreed on a statement calling for "an immediate humanitarian pause that would lead to a sustainable ceasefire".

