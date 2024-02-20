Israel-Hamas war: 26 EU countries call for immediate Gaza 'humanitarian pause'

EU countries, except Hungary, on Monday called for an "immediate humanitarian pause" in the Gaza war, the bloc's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said. A picture taken from Rafah shows smoke billowing over Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip during Israeli bombardment.(AFP)

The European Union has struggled for a united response on Israel's military operation following the October 7 attack by Hamas.

Borrell said foreign ministers from 26 member states had agreed on a statement calling for "an immediate humanitarian pause that would lead to a sustainable ceasefire".