Israel-Hamas war: 26 EU countries call for immediate Gaza 'humanitarian pause'
AFP |
Feb 20, 2024 12:19 AM IST
The European Union has struggled for a united response on Israel's military operation following the October 7 attack by Hamas.
EU countries, except Hungary, on Monday called for an "immediate humanitarian pause" in the Gaza war, the bloc's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said.
Borrell said foreign ministers from 26 member states had agreed on a statement calling for "an immediate humanitarian pause that would lead to a sustainable ceasefire".
