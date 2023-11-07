Kremlin calls for 'humanitarian pauses' to allow aid into Gaza

The Kremlin called on Tuesday for "humanitarian pauses" during Israel's military operation in the Gaza Strip, and it described the humanitarian situation there as "catastrophic". Israel-Hamas War: Palestinians look for survivors of the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip in Khan Younis.(AP)

Russia will continue contacts with Israel, Egypt and the Palestinians to help ensure that humanitarian supplies can be delivered into Gaza, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a regular briefing.

