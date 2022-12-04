Home / World News / Japan weather agency says no tsunami impact from Semeru volcano eruption

Japan weather agency says no tsunami impact from Semeru volcano eruption

world news
Published on Dec 04, 2022 03:38 PM IST

Indonesia Semeru Volcano: Indonesian authorities raised the warning on Semeru volcano on the island of Java to the highest level.

Indonesia Semeru Volcano: Mount Semeru releases volcanic materials during an eruption.(AP)
Indonesia Semeru Volcano: Mount Semeru releases volcanic materials during an eruption.(AP)
Reuters |

Japan's Meteorological Agency said on Sunday that there was no tsunami impact a volcano that erupted on Sunday in Indonesia, public broadcaster NHK said.

Read more: China reports 2 Covid deaths as restrictions ease in some cities: Top updates

Indonesian authorities raised the warning on Semeru volcano on the island of Java to the highest level after an eruption spewed a column of ash high into the air.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
indonesia
indonesia

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 04, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out