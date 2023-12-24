close_game
King Charles ‘worried’ about how other royals detest Prince Harry-Meghan Markle

Mallika Soni
Dec 24, 2023 09:00 PM IST

This comes after relations between the Sussexes and the royal family deteriorated this year following the release of Prince Harry's memoir ‘Spare’.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have not been invited to Sandringham by the royal family for Christmas celebrations, it was reported. This comes after relations between the Sussexes and the royal family deteriorated this year following the release of Prince Harry's memoir ‘Spare’ and the couple's Netflix show where they made several claims about the royal family.

King Charles and Prince Harry-Meghan Markle.(AP)

Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton are very angry with the Sussexes and are not ready to sit down with them for Christmas, reports claimed. King Charles also feels the same way because seeing Meghan Markle and Prince Harry would make him very “nervous” about something, Daily Express reported.

Vanity Fair reported that while the monarch would like to have had Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's children celebrate Christmas with him, some royals aren’t on board with welcoming their parents. The king himself is “worried about something when it comes to being in the same room with Meghan and Harry. The king would love nothing more than to have Christmas with his sons and all his grandchildren, but it’s not that simple and there is no chance the Sussexes will be coming,” the report added.

“It would make things very difficult because there is still so much hostility towards Harry and Meghan, particularly from the Prince and Princess of Wales," a source told the Daily Express.

King Charles did not invite the couple because he feels there is a risk that anything he discusses with the duke and duchess could be leaked to the press.

“Charles is also deeply nervous about the risks of conversations being leaked by the Sussex camp, which is why there have been very few of them," it claimed.

    Mallika Soni

