Lawyer ‘sorry’ after French mass rape survivor says 'humiliated' in court

The former wife of a French man accused of orchestrating her rape by dozens of strangers while she was drugged, testified in court Wednesday, expressing deep humiliation over the defence’s portrayal of her during the high-profile trial. With her bobbed red hair and dark glasses, Gisele Pelicot has become the embodiment of victims of sexual violence, the figurehead of the fight against chemical submission since her determined and dignified appearances at the trial of the men accused of raping her.(AFP)

Gisele Pelicot, the victim in a decade-long ordeal, criticised some defence lawyers for suggesting she was complicit in the abuse.

"Since setting foot in this courtroom, I have felt humiliated," Pelicot told the court, where her former husband, Dominique Pelicot, and 50 other men face charges of rape.

"I'm being called an alcoholic, and someone who gets intoxicated to the point of becoming Mr. Pelicot's accomplice," she added.

Dominique Pelicot, 71, admitted to drugging his then-wife with sedatives, rendering her unconscious so that he and numerous strangers could rape her.

"I was in a comatose state, and the videos that will be shown will prove this," she said. "I never, even for a single second, gave my consent to Mr. Pelicot or those other men."

Gisele Pelicot's comments came in response to remarks from defence attorney Paul-Roger Gontard, who controversially stated, "there's rape and there's rape," seemingly alluding to some of the defendants’ claims that they believed they were participating in a consensual sex game between a libertine couple.

"No, there are no different types of rape," she asserted. "Rape is rape."

Gontard later apologised for his comments, saying his intention was to differentiate between the legal and "media" definitions of rape. "I am sorry that these remarks hurt and shocked you," he said.

Public trial sheds light on shocking crimes

Dominique Pelicot, who appeared in court with a cane and spoke through a microphone, has already admitted to his actions, asking for forgiveness from his family during his testimony on Tuesday.

"I am a rapist," Pelicot told the court, visibly emotional. "I ask my wife, my children, my grandchildren to accept my apologies. I regret what I did. I ask for your forgiveness, even if it is not forgivable."

The trial has become one of France’s most shocking criminal cases, triggering nationwide protests in support of Gisele Pelicot, who has emerged as a symbol of the fight against sexual violence in France.

Pelicot told the court he had a traumatic childhood, claiming he had been a victim of rape himself. He also admitted that he wanted his wife to engage in partner-swapping, and when she refused, his childhood trauma contributed to the escalation of his abusive behaviour.

"It became a perversion, an addiction," he said, admitting that he had filmed the rapes as an "insurance policy" in case one of the men reacted poorly. Pelicot also claimed that he had been blackmailed as a result of his activities.

Gisèle Pelicot, now 71 and divorced from her husband, has become a feminist icon since demanding the trial be open to the public to raise awareness about the use of drugs to commit sexual abuse.

During her testimony, Gisele Pelicot wore sunglasses and received applause from spectators when she left the courtroom during breaks.

"For 50 years, I lived with a man who I would never have imagined was capable of these acts of rape," she said.

She filed for divorce after investigators contacted her regarding the case.

Recruitment of men online

Prosecutors said Dominique Pelicot used a now-defunct website called Coco to recruit men to rape his drugged wife. Pelicot described how he would communicate with potential recruits online, telling them he was looking for "someone to abuse my sleeping, drugged wife."

"When they came, they already knew everything," Pelicot explained. "They all knew how this went before the meetings." He added that he did not force any of the men to participate and claimed he never manipulated them into joining the assaults.

One of the accused men was HIV-positive but had lied about his health status, Pelicot told the court. He recalled feeling concerned for his wife’s health after learning about the man's condition.

"Some came with condoms, others without," he said. "I let them do it … What I did was completely stupid."

In total, 72 men participated in the abuse of Gisele Pelicot, according to her ex-husband. Fifty of those men, ranging in age from 26 to 74, now face charges of rape in the trial, which is being held in the southern city of Avignon.

Investigators discovered more than 300 photographs and videos documenting the assaults. A court document revealed that one of the folders Pelicot kept was labelled "Abuse."

Gisele Pelicot told investigators that she experienced memory lapses and had sought medical help for unexplained pain, unaware of the extent of the abuse she had suffered.

While some defendants have admitted guilt, others maintain they believed they were taking part in a consensual sex act orchestrated by a willing couple. The trial, which began in September, is expected to continue through December. If convicted, the defendants face up to 20 years in prison.

"I want to prove that my wife was a victim and not an accomplice," Dominique Pelicot said during his testimony. "This was completely without her knowledge."

