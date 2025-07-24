Maldives' ‘first responder’: Ex-minister hails ties with India ahead of PM Modi visit

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the Maldives, former foreign minister Abdulla Shahid has hailed the nation's ties with India. Ahead of PM Modi's visit, former foreign minister Abdulla Shahid has hailed the nation's ties with India.(AFP)

Speaking to reporters ahead of PM Narendra Modi's two-day visit to the island nation, Shahid praised India for its support to Maldives over the years and stated that New Delhi truly served as a "first responder" for the nation.

Also Read | India-Maldives ties see turnaround; Modi to attend Independence Day in Malé

"The relationship between Maldives and India has always demonstrated that India is the first responder. Whenever we dial the international line, India responds first. It is for many reasons," the former minister told news agency ANI.

Furthermore, he added that India has never let Maldives down.

"Whenever anything of urgency and distressful happens in Maldives, India has never let us down...The increase in aid by the Indian Govt shows the generosity and maturity," Shahid added.

PM Modi's visit to the Maldives comes after a strain in diplomatic ties between the two nations. The strain began with President Mohammed Muizzu's "India Out" campaign and policy, which resulted in Male leaning more towards China.

The tensions increased after a row erupted over a minister's derogatory remarks after PM Modi's visit to Lakshadweep in 2024. This row was followed by the docking of a Chinese research vessel in February 2024, which added to the tensions.

Also Read | Long way from ‘India Out’ campaign: Why Modi's Maldives visit matters

“It was unfortunate that there was a dip in Indian tourism around arrivals in the Maldives because of the diplomatic tensions. But I think the PM's visit this time will put everything right. The message that we are receiving shows that the current Maldivian Govt is ready to recognise the ground reality that India is a genuine friend and that India will always work to the greater good of its neighbours and there is no ill-will on the part of anyone,” said Shahid when asked about the diplomatic row.

Modi will also be the first foreign head of state to visit Maldives under the presidency of Mohammed Muizzu.

During his two-day visit on July 25 and 26, the prime minister will inaugurate development projects funded by India. PM Modi will also celebrate the Maldives' Independence Day and hold bilateral talks with President Muizzu.