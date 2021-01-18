Man hospitalised in Germany after camel bites him in face
A 54-year-old man has been hospitalized in northern Germany after being bitten in the face by a camel, police said Monday.
The employee of the Perleberg Zoo, located between Berlin and Hamburg, was cleaning the camel enclosure on Sunday morning and feeding the animals when one turned suddenly and bit him, police said.
Police characterized the injuries as “serious” and said the man, whose name was not released, was being treated in a local hospital.
The zoo is closed at the moment under German coronavirus lockdown restrictions.
The panel also criticised WHO for dragging its feet at the start of the crisis, pointing out that the UN health agency had not convened its emergency committee until January 22, 2020.
The Capitol Police in a statement said the lockdown was lifted and the fire nearby was contained.
Law enforcement officials said there was no threat to the public and the fire was not believed to be a threat to the inauguration.
