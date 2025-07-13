'No troops in advance': Australia responds as US seeks clarity over potential war with China over Taiwan

As the United States seeks clarity from its allies over their role in a potential war over Taiwan, Australia has stated it will not commit its troops in advance. The US has called on its allies - Australia and Japan - to clarify their stance in case of a potential war with China over the Taiwan dispute, The call also comes as Taiwan reports an increase in Chinese surveillance.(AP/Representational)

On Saturday, a report by the Financial Times claimed that the Pentagon has pressured Japan and Australia to clarify their roles in case the US went to war with China over the Taiwan dispute.

Australia concerned but will not send troops in advance

In response, Australia has said that it will decide its role when the time comes. Speaking to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, Defence Industry Minister Pat Conroy said that "the decision to commit Australian troops to a conflict will be made by the government of the day, not in advance but by the government of the day."

The minister's remarks about troops in the region come after he stated that Australia was concerned regarding the increase in Chinese military build-up.

"China is seeking to secure a military base in the region and we are working very hard to be the primary security partner of choice for the region because we don't think that's a particularly optimal thing for Australia," said Conroy while referring to the Pacific Islands.

The minister added that Australia prioritises its sovereignty and will not "discuss hypotheticals."

The Australian minister's statement comes ahead of the country's largest war-fighting exercise with the US at Sydney Harbour.

US calls on allies amid Taiwan dispute

As per the FT report, the Pentagon has been seeking clarity from Australia and Japan, which are key partners of the US in the Indo-Pacific region.

Elbridge Colby, under-secretary of defence for policy, has reportedly been pushing the issue in meetings with Japanese and Australian defence officials, five people familiar with the discussions told FT.

In a similar statement on X, the DOD official said that the Department is working towards "implementing the President’s America First, common sense agenda of restoring deterrence and achieving peace through strength."

"That includes urging allies to step up their defense spending and other efforts related to our collective defense. This has been a hallmark of President Trump’s strategy - in Asia as in Europe where it has already been tremendously successful," he added.

While Japan is yet to respond, reports suggest it will issue a statement similar to Australia.

Where does US stand on Taiwan?

For years, China has claimed that Taiwan is part of the mainland and has worked towards reintegration. Beijing has also, on several occasions, declared the democratically elected Taiwanese government to be extremists.

The US, on the other hand, has many times slammed China for its actions towards Taiwan and for threatening its "peace and sovereignty." Despite this, Washington continues to maintain a policy of "strategic ambiguity" towards Taipei.

This policy shifted during Joe Biden's presidency, where the former leader claimed the US would intervene if China were to use force. However, under Trump, the US government has retreated to ambiguous statements.