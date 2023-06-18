Home / World News / On camera: 63-year-old woman driver's car flips during driving test in Argentina

On camera: 63-year-old woman driver's car flips during driving test in Argentina

ByYagya Sharma
Jun 18, 2023 09:56 PM IST

A 63-year-old woman was rushed to a hospital with minor injuries after her car overturned in a driving test in Argentina's Lunus. The video of the incident is now doing rounds on the internet since the accident happened on June 7.

As per reports , the woman got nervous and that caused the car crash.

The footage shows her driving over a raised bank before apparently attempting to stop the car. The vehicle then speeds up and crashes into the lamp-post.

The driver was taking the test at around 9am on June 7 in Lanus, just south of Buenos Aires, when she “got nervous” during a maneuver and hit a curb on the test course, according to a post on Facebook from Defensa Civil Lanus, a local public safety agency, reported The Sacramento Bee.

After the crash, first responders went to the site to free the woman from inside, according to Defensa Civil Lanus. The woman, who was wearing a seat belt, suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital for help with her nerves after the crash, the post informed.

