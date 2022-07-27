Home / World News / Over100,000 British workers are off sick with long Covid: Report
world news

Over100,000 British workers are off sick with long Covid: Report

The Institute for Fiscal Studies estimated that one in 10 sufferers in employment are forced to take leave on vastly reduced earnings.
Over100,000 British workers are off sick with long Covid: Report (Sonu Mehta / HT Photo)
Over100,000 British workers are off sick with long Covid: Report (Sonu Mehta / HT Photo)
Published on Jul 27, 2022 06:20 AM IST
Copy Link
Bloomberg |

Around 110,000 British workers are off sick with long Covid symptoms, costing them £1,100 ($1,320) in lost earnings at a time of an escalating cost of living crisis, new research shows.

The Institute for Fiscal Studies estimated that one in 10 sufferers in employment are forced to take leave on vastly reduced earnings. Statutory sick pay in the UK is just £99.35 a week.

The financial hit -- amounting to almost £1.5 billion a year in total -- is adding to the strain on households being caused by the fastest inflation in 40 years. Those who were less well off before the pandemic are more likely to have persistent coronavirus symptoms.

Also read: Australia's Covid-19 hospitalizations hit record high | Top global Covid updates

“The impact of long Covid has continued to grow over time, with almost 2 million now suffering from the condition,” said Tom Wernham, a research economist at the IFS and author of the report. “For a significant minority of long Covid sufferers, the condition has severe effects not only on their health but on their ability to do paid work.”

The analysis shows how the virus is continuing to inflict a toll on the economy a year after remaining restrictions were lifted. The most common long Covid symptoms are fatigue, shortness of breath, loss of smell and muscle ache.

Also read: ‘Doesn’t spread rapidly like Covid’: Top govt expert amid monkeypox scare

People with long Covid are defined as those reporting symptoms more than four weeks after infection. The IFS estimated around 8% of workers with the condition are still missing from work three months after infection, though most return by the six-month mark.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19
covid-19
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Pro-Sadr protesters storm Iraqi parliament in fortified Green Zone

    Pro-Sadr protesters storm Iraqi parliament in fortified Green Zone

    Hundreds of supporters of powerful Iraqi cleric Moqtada Sadr danced and sang in parliament Wednesday after storming Baghdad's high-security Green Zone in protest at a rival bloc's nomination for prime minister. "I am against the corrupt officials who are in power," said a 41-year-old day labourer, protester Mohamed Ali, one of the hundreds who entered the zone that is home to both government buildings and diplomatic missions, before later leaving peacefully.

  • UK grid warns energy costs could skyrocket amid Russia gas curbs

    UK grid warns energy costs could skyrocket amid Russia gas curbs

    Britain faces “knock-on impacts” for the country's energy supplies such as rocketing prices if Russia cuts off natural gas flows to Europe, according to National Grid Plc. “It is clear that the cessation of flows of gas into Europe could have knock-on impacts, including very high prices,” National Grid said Thursday in its early outlook for winter. Also read: Russia to exit International Space Station by 2024.

  • The World Health Organisation (WHO) declared monkeypox a global health emergency on Saturday. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

    Monkeypox: Europe, US worst hit; account for 95% of diagnosed cases, says WHO

    Europe and the Americas have been affected the most by the monkeypox outbreak, Director General of the World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told journalists here on Wednesday. ALSO READ India isolates monkeypox virus, first step to vaccines These two regions have reported 95 per cent of the diagnosed cases, he said, warning against stigma and discrimination in monkeypox messaging. Over 18,000 monkeypox cases have been reported to the WHO from 78 countries.

  • This photo provided by the Lake County Major Crime Task Force shows Robert Crimo III.&nbsp;

    US July 4 parade shooter charged on over 100 counts: officials

    US authorities on Wednesday indicted the 21-year-old man accused of carrying out a deadly mass shooting at a July 4 parade near Chicago on 117 counts of murder and other charges, according to an official statement. A young man with a history of mental illness, Robert Crimo, opened fire on an Independence Day parade in an affluent Chicago suburb, killing seven people and injuring dozens more.

  • A Russian military truck drives past an unexploded munition during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the Russia-controlled village of Chornobaivka, Ukraine July 26, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

    Kyiv says Russian forces have captured Ukraine's second largest power plant

    Russian forces have captured Ukraine's second biggest power plant and Moscow is undertaking a "massive redeployment" of troops to three southern regions, a senior adviser to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Wednesday. Russian-backed forces had earlier announced the capture of the Soviet-era, coal-fired Vuhlehirsk power plant. "They achieved a tiny tactical advantage - they captured Vuhlehirsk," presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych said in an interview posted on YouTube.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, July 28, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out