Pak SC seeks record of no-confidence proceedings in Assembly, adjourns hearing
Pakistan Supreme Court on Tuesday sought the record of the proceedings of the national assembly on the no-confidence motion filed against Imran Khan, while adjourning the matter till Wednesday.
Chief justice Umar Ata Bandial said the top court wanted to ascertain the constitutionality of the steps taken by deputy speaker Qasim Suri who rejected the no-confidence motion, alleging it was linked to a foreign conspiracy and was not maintainable, news agency PTI quoted Express Tribune.
"Our sole focus is on the ruling of the deputy speaker…it is our priority to decide on that particular issue," Chief Justice Bandial said as per the newspaper. The bench is headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial and includes justices Ijazul Ahsan, Mohammad Ali Mazhar, Munib Akhtar and Jamal Khan Mandokhail.
The bench said that it wanted to see if the deputy speaker's ruling could be reviewed by the bench and will only decide the legitimacy of the action. During the hearing, the opposition urged the top court to decide on the matter at the earliest. The bench assured that it would come up with the verdict after hearing arguments from both the government and the opposition.
In case the verdict is in favour of Imran Khan, elections will be held within 90 days. But experts said that a decision against the prime minister would mean that the national assembly would reconvene and voting will take place on the no-confidence motion.
After the deputy speaker rejected the no-confidence motion, President Arif Alvi dissolved the national assembly on Imran Khan's recommendation. The decision was challenged by the opposition in the top court which said it would pass a reasonable order.
-
Sri Lankan President Gotabaya will not resign despite protests, says minister
Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa will not resign from his post despite the countrywide protests calling for the leader to step down over his handling of the ongoing economic crisis, minister Johnston Fernando told the Parliament on Wednesday. "May I remind you that 6.9 million people voted for the president," said the chief government whip and highways minister in Parliament amid outrage by the opposition in the Sri Lankan Parliament, according to news agency Reuters.
-
Driver killed as car crashes into gate of Russian embassy in Bucharest: Police
Police in Romania's capital, Bucharest, said on Wednesday that a car crashed into the gates of the Russian embassy in the city, bursting into flames, and killing the driver. The incident took place a day after Romania expelled as many as 10 Russian diplomats from the Russian embassy in the capital city. In recent days, several European nations have expelled Russian diplomats due to Moscow's ongoing invasion of Ukraine, which began on February 24.
-
Pakistan's political crisis: What happens next?
Pakistan's supreme court is meeting for the third time Wednesday to rule on the legality of political manoeuvres that led Prime Minister Imran Khan to dissolve the national assembly over the weekend and call for fresh elections. The court says it will only rule on whether the deputy speaker acted against the constitution in refusing to allow a vote on a no-confidence motion against Khan -- although that would affect the dissolution of the assembly.
-
Canada: Authorities recommend 2nd Covid booster shot for vulnerable groups
Canadian health authorities have recommended a fourth dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, or a second booster, for vulnerable demographic groups. The target groups to be prioritised will include adults over 80, seniors living in long-term care facilities or congregate settings. Nearly 57% of those above 18 have received a booster. Several provinces have relaxed Covid-19 restrictions, including dropping mask mandates or doing away with vaccine passports for certain activities.
-
Shuttered Shanghai: Another day of record Covid cases, new round of tests begins
Beijing: Locked down Shanghai, China's financial hub, began testing all its 25 million residents again for Covid-19 on Wednesday, after the city logged a record 17,077 locally transmitted cases including 311 symptomatic cases for Tuesday. The lockdown, which was supposed to have ended on Tuesday, is now expected to last until further notice from the local government. Local officials are scrambling to contain the fast spreading outbreak, triggered by the Omicron variant.
