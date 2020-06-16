e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 16, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Pakistan reports over 4,000 new cases, tally crosses 145,000-mark

Pakistan reports over 4,000 new cases, tally crosses 145,000-mark

The ministry said that 111 more patients died in the last 24 hours. With the new deaths, the tally of persons who succumbed to the virus reached 2,839 and another 56,390 people have fully recovered so far across the country.

world Updated: Jun 16, 2020 14:13 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Islamabad
Islamabad: A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of a person during door-to-door testing and screening facility for the new coronavirus, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Monday, June 15, 2020. AP/PTI(AP15-06-2020_000167B)
Islamabad: A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of a person during door-to-door testing and screening facility for the new coronavirus, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Monday, June 15, 2020. AP/PTI(AP15-06-2020_000167B)(AP)
         

Pakistan’s Covid-19 cases reached 148,919 after 4,443 new infections were detected, while 111 more people have succumbed to the coronavirus, pushing the death toll to 2,839, the health ministry said on Tuesday.

According to the Ministry of National Health Services, 25,015 tests were done in the last 24 hours taking the total number of COVID-19 tests conducted in the country to 922,665. Out of the total 148,919 infections, Punjab has reported 55,878 cases, Sindh 55,581, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa 18,472, Islamabad 8,857, Balochistan 8,327, Gilgit-Baltistan 1,143 and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir 663.

The ministry said that 111 more patients died in the last 24 hours. With the new deaths, the tally of persons who succumbed to the virus reached 2,839 and another 56,390 people have fully recovered so far across the country.

According to Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center, the contagion has infected over 80,00,000 people and killed more than 4,35,000 across the world. The US is the worst affected country with over 2.11 million cases and more than 1,16,000 deaths.

The COVID-19, which originated in China’s Wuhan city in December last year, has also battered the world economy with the International Monetary Fund saying that the global economy is bound to suffer a “severe recession”. PTI SH AMS

tags
top news
Indian officer, two others killed in clash with PLA; casualties on both sides
Indian officer, two others killed in clash with PLA; casualties on both sides
Galwan valley face-off: Rajnath Singh reviews situation in Ladakh
Galwan valley face-off: Rajnath Singh reviews situation in Ladakh
Furious at torture of 2 staffers by Pak’s ISI, India to put downgrade in ties on table
Furious at torture of 2 staffers by Pak’s ISI, India to put downgrade in ties on table
Face-off between India and China in Galwan valley: What we know so far
Face-off between India and China in Galwan valley: What we know so far
‘Don’t have daring to visit Mumbai right now’: Union minister Nitin Gadkari
‘Don’t have daring to visit Mumbai right now’: Union minister Nitin Gadkari
Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain tests negative for Covid-19: CMO
Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain tests negative for Covid-19: CMO
Beaten with rods, made to drink filthy water: 2 Indian staffers were tortured in Pak
Beaten with rods, made to drink filthy water: 2 Indian staffers were tortured in Pak
Watch: Snow leopard climbs rocky cliff in Uttarakhand’s Gangotri National Park
Watch: Snow leopard climbs rocky cliff in Uttarakhand’s Gangotri National Park
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaSatyendar JainPM ModiCovid-19Sushant Singh RajputVivek OberoisensexSaif Ali Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In