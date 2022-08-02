Pakistan election commission says Imran Khan's party accepted illegal donations
Pakistan’s government is seeking a ban on former premier Imran Khan’s political party after the country’s election commission ruled that it received illegal funding from overseas.
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party got money from the US, Australia and the United Arab Emirates, the Election Commission of Pakistan said Tuesday. Pakistani law bars foreign nationals and companies from funding political parties. Khan has denied any wrongdoing.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s administration will start legal proceedings looking to ban Khan’s party from politics, Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar said at a press conference in Islamabad.
Khan and his party can challenge the commission’s ruling in the supreme court. A decision on what punishment the party faces rests with the top court.
Also Read | Pakistan helicopter carrying army general, other top officials goes missing
The party will provide any details or explanation the election commission requests, PTI spokesman Farrukh Habib told reporters.
The decision is a blow to the former premier, who has been calling for early elections after being ousted in a parliament vote by Sharif’s party earlier this year. The election commission’s inquiry followed a case filed by a former aide of Khan, Akbar Babar, who alleged the party’s finances included undeclared foreign funding.
Also Read | Pak army commander killed, Baloch rebels suspected
Pakistan’s currency fell more than 14% against the dollar in July, the biggest monthly slide since Bloomberg started compiling data in 1989. A shortage of dollars and concerns that prolonged political uncertainty may delay an IMF bailout are seen as the main factors behind the decline. Authorities have said they expect rupee to strengthen in the next few months.
-
Taiwan's presidential office website receives cyber attack: Report
The website of Taiwan's presidential office received an overseas cyber attack on Tuesday and was at one point malfunctioning, a source briefed on the matter said.
-
Tensions rise in Taiwan Strait as Pelosi’s visit to the island looms
Tensions escalated rapidly in the Taiwan Strait on Tuesday with China, the US and Taiwan increasing military deployment in the region ahead of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to the self-governed island later tonight, despite weeks of warning from Beijing over the visit. China has repeatedly said such a visit would amount to a serious provocation and violation of the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity.
-
Chinese embassy in India's ‘red line’ warning over Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan visit
The Chinese embassy in India on Tuesday said if the US insists on making House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan during her Asia trip and challenges China's red line, “it will be met with resolute countermeasures”. Pelosi was in Malaysia, the second stop in a tour that has sparked rage in Beijing after reports of a potential Taipei visit. In another tweet, spokesperson of Chinese embassy in India, Wang Xiaojian, tweeted said the public opinion cannot be defied.
-
US dentist found guilty for wife's death in 2016 at the end of African safari
A wealthy dentist accused of fatally shooting his wife in the heart with a shotgun at the end of an African safari was found guilty of murder and mail fraud on Monday. A jury of six men and six women reached the verdict for Lawrence “Larry” Rudolph following a three week trial and a day and a half of deliberations. One of Rudolph's defense attorneys, David Markus, said they would appeal his conviction.
-
US Navy deploys four warships east of Taiwan as Pelosi heads to Taipei
United States House of Representatives SpeakerNancy Pelosi, a long-time China critic, was expected to arrive in Taipei later on Tuesday, people briefed on the matter said, as the US said it would not be intimidated by Chinese "saber rattling" over the visit.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics