Home / World News / Pfizer to start large study to test Covid-19 vaccine in children below 12
Vials of the Pfizer Inc.-BioNTech SE Covid-19 vaccine.(Bloomberg)
Vials of the Pfizer Inc.-BioNTech SE Covid-19 vaccine.(Bloomberg)
world news

Pfizer to start large study to test Covid-19 vaccine in children below 12

Pfizer's vaccine has been authorized for use in children as young as 12 in Europe, the United States and Canada.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 08, 2021 06:33 PM IST

Pfizer Inc said on Tuesday it will start a large study to test its Covid-19 vaccine in children below 12 and selected a dosing regime for the trial.

The study will enroll up to 4,500 children at more than 90 clinical sites in the United States, Finland, Poland and Spain, the company said.

Pfizer's vaccine has been authorized for use in children as young as 12 in Europe, the United States and Canada.

The company said it has selected a dose of 10 micrograms in children between 5 and 11 years of age and 3 micrograms between for infants in age-group of 6 months to five.

Inoculating children and young people is considered a critical step toward reaching "herd immunity" and taming the Covid-19 pandemic.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pfizer vaccine pfizer-biontech covid vaccine
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.