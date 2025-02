US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will meet at the White House on Tuesday, a U.S. official said on Friday. Israel's Netanyahu and American President Trump will meet on Tuesday(REUTERS)

The meeting, confirmed this week by the two leaders' respective governments, is set to take place amid a fragile six-week ceasefire that has brought a temporary pause to 15 months of fighting between Israel and the militant group Hamas in Gaza.

"There will be a single working meeting Feb. 4 and more details will soon be forthcoming," the US official said.