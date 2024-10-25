Prince Harry and Meghan Markle face major trouble to be EU citizens

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly expanded their real estate portfolio to include a new residence in Portugal. Daily Mail reported that the couple recently invested in one of 300 upscale properties being developed within CostaTerra Golf and Ocean Club, a 722-acre coastal retreat located about 81 miles south of Lisbon. Following their new purchase, the couple is reportedly eyeing the “Golden Visa”. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have expanded their real estate holdings with a residence in Portugal, facing citizenship challenges post-Brexit.(AFP)

Purchasing property in Portugal has introduced a new challenge for the Sussexes

With the UK no longer part of the European Union, Prince Harry and Meghan must apply for Portuguese citizenship to enjoy unrestricted travel across the EU’s Schengen area.

Adding that, one must, however, pass a Portuguese language test despite the fact that Prince Harry confirmed he cannot speak any other language apart from English. It was not very hard for Meghan, knowing that she is said to be fully conversant with both the Spanish and the French languages.

As pointed out earlier, the Golden Visa program of Portugal provides several routes for non-EU citizens to gain residency. Out of these, the Sussexes have options where they can apply for five consecutive years of residence, demonstrate the Portuguese lineage, or commit about 540 thousand dollars to scientific research, investment funds, and local business. The couple could get an unrestricted right to travel within the 29 member states of the Schengen area, which was important for their active international life.

CostaTerra is another Sussex development by the Discovery Land Company, founded by Meldman, who co-founded the Casamigos tequila company with actor George Clooney. The husband of Harry’s cousin, Princess Eugenie—the lovely Jack Brooksbank, who works in the sphere of marketing and sales at Discovery Land Company, was involved in the signing of the deal with the Sussexes.

“Surprise, surprise that they're using their relatives who've got it. Jack and Eugenie have got a house there, and he represents the company in whose house he has bought,” Charles Rae, a former royal correspondent for The Sun, told GB News.

“So it's only natural to think that Harry and Meghan are going to be neighbours to the couple.”