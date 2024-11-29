A royal expert has suggested that Prince Harry wants to branch away from producing Netflix documentaries and would like to return as a senior working royal. The expert’s comments come at a time when Harry and Meghan Markle are in the midst of a professional separation, with both undertaking solo engagements instead of doing them together. Prince Harry's ‘heart is not in the TV stuff,’ Duke wants to return as a senior working royal, expert claims (Photo by Ethan Cairns / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Royal writer Richard Edens said that Palace sources “have made clear” that Harry wants to return to the royal family to be able to make a bigger difference in his charitable work. “Palace officials are increasingly convinced that Harry wants to resume his old way of life, when he felt he was using his privileged position to make a difference for worthwhile causes,” Eden claimed, as reported by GB News.

Eden said that one source told him, “Harry's heart is not in the TV stuff – anyone can see that.”

Eden believes that the Duke of Sussex’s absence from the polo series’ trailer suggests that he is making an effort to step away from the Netflix scene. The trailer only features his and Meghan's name in a production credit reading “executive produced by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle the Duke and Duchess of Sussex”.

‘Prince William is unlikely to be as forgiving as his father’

Eden further claimed that after learning about King Charles’ cancer diagnosis, Harry told his friends that he would be willing to take on a temporary royal role to support his father. However, Harry’s offer was never taken up.

Eden suggested that Harry and Meghan may be considering returning to royal duties so that they can secure funding, now that their multi-million-pound contract with Netflix is up for renewal in 2025. “If the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are prepared to give up their private work and return to royal life, they would be welcomed back,” Eden claimed one courtier told him.

He added, “Certainly, as long as King Charles is monarch. Prince William is unlikely to be as forgiving as his father.”