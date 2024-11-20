Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Nov 20, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Russia builds nuclear-bomb shelters that offers protection for 48 hours

Reuters |
Nov 20, 2024 07:27 PM IST

Moscow denies the move having any links with the US allowing Ukraine to fire long-range missiles deep inside Russian territory.

Russia has begun serial production of mobile bomb shelters that can protect against a variety of threats, including shockwaves and radiation from a nuclear blast.

Emergency personnel walk into radiation-resistant mobile bomb shelters in Nizhny Novgorod region.(via REUTERS)
Emergency personnel walk into radiation-resistant mobile bomb shelters in Nizhny Novgorod region.(via REUTERS)

The emergency ministry's research institute said the "KUB-M" shelter could offer protection for 48 hours against these and other natural and man-made hazards.

Also read: Russia claims US doing 'everything it can' to prolong Ukraine war, says Putin ready for ‘negotiations’

Among those it listed were: explosions and shrapnel from conventional weapons; falling debris from buildings; dangerous chemicals and fires.

The "KUB-M" looks like a reinforced shipping container and consists of two modules - a room for 54 people and a technical block. More modules can be added if needed, the institute said.

Also read: Putin dares US with bold shift in nuclear policy amid Ukraine conflict

It did not link the move to any current crisis, though the announcement came days after the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden agreed to allow Ukraine to fire U.S. long-range missiles deep into Russia - a decision that the Kremlin said was reckless and would draw a response from Moscow.

Also read: US move to allow Ukraine to use its missiles is dangerous: Russia

President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday approved a new official doctrine that lowered Russia's threshold for using nuclear weapons.

"The mobile shelter is a multifunctional structure that provides protection for people from various threats, including natural disasters and man-made accidents," the research institute said, calling it "an important step towards improving the safety of citizens".

It can easily be transported on a truck and connected to water supplies, and can also be deployed in Russia's vast northern permafrost, it added.

Read breaking news, latest...
See more
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to US Election Live, politics,crime, along with US Election Results Live and national affairs.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On