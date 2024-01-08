Russia launches large-scale missile attack across Ukraine

Russia launched a large-scale missile attack across Ukraine on Monday morning, said Ukraine's officials as reported by news agency Reuters. Residential and industrial buildings were hit and several people suffered injuries in the attack. Ukraine's Air Force said the country was under threat of several waves of cruise missiles and ballistic missiles. Russia launched a large-scale missile attack across Ukraine on Monday morning, said Ukraine's officials(REUTERS)

"The enemy is viciously attacking peaceful cities," Oleksandr Vilkul, mayor of the southern Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih, said on the Telegram messaging app.

It was not immediately clear what the Russians were targetting. Mayor of Ukraine's second-largest city Kharkiv, Ihor Terekhov said that industrial facilities were hit, causing a fire. Regional governor of the city of Zaporizhzhia, Yuriy Malashko revealed that five blasts were heard in his city and at least two people suffered injuries. Other cities which came under the attack were Dnipropetrovsk and Khmelnytskyi, claimed Ukraine's military officials.

People in the Dnipropetrovsk region suffered the most number of injuries, reported news agency AP. More than 20 houses and a shopping center were damaged in a missile attack on Kryvyi Rih , said regional governor Serhii Lysak.

On Monday, the Ukrainian military said that the Russian forces made unsuccessful attempts to advance during the past day in several areas, including around Lyman in the Kharkiv region and in the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions.

Russia claims strikes by Ukraine in Belgorod

Meanwhile, On Monday, governor of Russia's Belgorod claimed that 300 residents were evacuated after the region came under attack by Ukraine. Notably, Belgorod is a city near the Ukrainian border.

"Some 300 residents of Belgorod, who decided to temporarily evacuate, are at the moment being housed in temporary shelter centres in Stary Oskol, Gubkin and the Korochansky district" Belgorod region governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said in a video posted on Telegram as quoted by AFP.