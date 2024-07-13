 Russia says it can counter US missile deployments in Europe: 'We have enough potential' | World News - Hindustan Times
Saturday, Jul 13, 2024
New Delhi oC
Russia says it can counter US missile deployments in Europe: 'We have enough potential'

Reuters |
Jul 13, 2024 11:30 PM IST

Russia noted that throughout the Cold War, American missiles based in Europe were aimed at them, with Russian missiles aimed at Europe in return

European countries would be putting themselves at risk if they accept deployments of long-range U.S. missiles, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in a video published on Saturday.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov (AP)
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov (AP)

Asked by Russian state TV reporter Pavel Zarubin about the possibility of the United States deploying hypersonic missiles to Europe, Peskov said: "We have enough potential to deter these missiles. But the capitals of these (European) states are potential victims."

ALSO READ| Australia PM tells Russia to 'back off' after claims over espionage arrests

Peskov noted that throughout the Cold War, American missiles based in Europe were aimed at Russia, with Russian missiles aimed at Europe in return, making the continent's countries the chief victim of any potential conflict.

He said: "Europe is now coming apart at the seams. This is not the best time for Europe. Therefore, in one way or another, history will repeat itself"

New Delhi 0C
Saturday, July 13, 2024
