Russia voices concern over threat of new strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities

Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday that Moscow was concerned about the threat of new strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities. A satellite view shows an overview of Fordow underground complex, after the US struck the underground nuclear facility, near Qom, Iran June 22(REUTERS/File)

She added that a deal on Tehran's nuclear programme could also be reached through dialogue.

On June 13, Israel launched an aerial attack on Iran, which made way for an escalated conflict between the two nations for the next twelve days over the Iranian nuclear programme. The conflict, that caused several casualties on both sides, finally came to a halt on June 24, when Iran and Israel agreed on a mutual ceasefire.

Amid the conflict between the two middle eastern neighbours, the United States also stepped in the war like situation. The country along with Israel bombed nuclear facilities in Iran on June 22.

US president Donald Trump said key Iranian nuclear facilities, including the underground Fordo uranium enrichment site, had been "totally obliterated" by American B-2 bombers, it was reported earlier.

Iran's supreme leader Khamenei dismissed the United States' claims, saying "the Islamic republic won, and in retaliation dealt a severe slap to the face of America".

The attack followed Iran's atomic energy agency claiming that nuclear sites were being rebuilt and that activity would continue there with “greater power”.

These attacks were followed by Iran attacking United States' nuclear bases located in Qatar on June 23. The strike caused damage to US's Al Udeid Air Base, showed satellite images.

Zakharova said that a promise of no new strikes was a prerequisite for the resumption of cooperation between Iran and the U.N. nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency(IAEA).

Both sides claimed victory over the twelve day war. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called it a "historic win", while Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said Iran's missile retaliation had brought Israel to the brink of collapse.

Iran reportedly replaced its air defences, that were damaged during its last month's conflict with Israel, about a week ago.