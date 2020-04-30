e-paper
Home / World News / Russian PM Mikhail Mishustin tests Covid-19 +ve, goes into self-isolation

Russian PM Mikhail Mishustin tests Covid-19 +ve, goes into self-isolation

He suggested that First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov takes his place as an “acting” prime minister.

world Updated: Apr 30, 2020 23:06 IST
Agence France-Presse
Moscow
Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.
         

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin on Thursday said he tested positive for coronavirus and will self-isolate to protect other cabinet members.

“I have just learned that the test on the coronavirus I took was positive,” Mishustin said in a video meeting with President Vladimir Putin.

“I have to observe self-isolation and follow orders of doctors. This is necessary to protect my colleagues,” he said, promising to be in constant contact “on all the main issues.”

“What is happening to you now can happen to anyone,” Putin reassured him in the televised meeting.

“I hope that you stay able to work and will actively participate” in government decision-making, he said.

“Without your opinions and your participation these decisions will not be made,” Putin told Mishustin, wishing him a quick recovery.

