Russia's 'massive' missile attack: All of Ukraine under air raid alert

Russia launched a large-scale missile attack across Ukraine, injuring several people and hitting residential and industrial buildings, Ukrainian officials said. All of Ukraine was under air raid alerts as Ukraine's Air Force said that the country was under threat from cruise missiles and in some regions ballistic missiles from Russia. Russia-Ukraine War: Rescuers work at the site of a Russian missile strike in an area in the village of Rivne near the Pokrovsk town, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Donetsk.(Reuters)

"The enemy is viciously attacking peaceful cities," Oleksandr Vilkul, mayor of the southern Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih, said, adding that full information about the extent of potential damages will be disclosed after the attack was over.

Many cities in Ukraine under attack

Secretary of the southeastern Zaporizhzhia city council Anatoliy Kurtiev said that a missile attack on the city resulted in injuries. At least one woman was injured in an attack on Kharkiv, mayor Ihor Terekhov said as industrial facilities were hit which resulted in a fire.

Five blasts were heard in the city of Zaporizhzhia, regional governor Yuriy Malashko said, as at least two people were injured.

"Missiles hit residential areas," he said. Ukraine's military officials in other cities- Dnipro and Khmelnytskyi- also said their cities were under a "massive missile attack" by Russia.

The attack comes nearly two years into the war that Russia started with a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Both sides have shifted to air strikes as they struggle to make significant gains along the frontlines.

What Vladimir Putin said on the new strikes

Earlier, Russian president Vladimir Putin vowed to back soldiers who defend Russia's interests as he ordered his government to give greater support to those who fight. The Russian president while meeting families of soldiers killed in Ukraine said, "Many of our men, our courageous, heroic guys, Russian warriors, even now, on this holiday, defend the interests of our country with arms in hand."