Home / World News / Russia only attacks military targets: Kremlin on Ukraine restaurant strike

Reuters |
Jun 28, 2023 04:15 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine war: A missile strike on a crowded restaurant in Ukraine's eastern city of Kramatorsk on the previous evening killed at least 10 people.

The Kremlin said on Wednesday that Russia attacks only military targets, not civilian ones, when asked about a missile strike on a crowded restaurant in Ukraine's eastern city of Kramatorsk on the previous evening that killed at least 10 people.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov(via REUTERS)
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was speaking to reporters.

kremlin russian president vladimir putin russia ukraine crisis russia ukraine ukraine war + 4 more
