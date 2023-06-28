Russia only attacks military targets: Kremlin on Ukraine restaurant strike
Reuters |
Jun 28, 2023 04:15 PM IST
Russia-Ukraine war: A missile strike on a crowded restaurant in Ukraine's eastern city of Kramatorsk on the previous evening killed at least 10 people.
The Kremlin said on Wednesday that Russia attacks only military targets, not civilian ones, when asked about a missile strike on a crowded restaurant in Ukraine's eastern city of Kramatorsk on the previous evening that killed at least 10 people.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was speaking to reporters.
