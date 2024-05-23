‘Serious warning’: China threatens to break heads of Taiwan independence forces

China said Thursday that those supporting independence for Taiwan would be left with "heads broken and blood flowing" and that its military drills around the self-ruled island sought to send a "serious warning". This handout photo taken and released by the Taiwan Coast Guard on May 23, 2024 shows a Chinese military ship northwest of Pengjia Island, off the coast of northern Taiwan. China on May 23 encircled Taiwan with naval vessels and military aircraft in war games aimed at punishing the self-ruled island after its new president vowed to defend democracy. (AFP)

"Taiwan independence forces will be left with their heads broken and blood flowing after colliding against the great... undertaking of China achieving complete unification," foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said, describing the exercises around the island as a "serious warning".