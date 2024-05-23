‘Serious warning’: China threatens to break heads of Taiwan independence forces

China said that its military drills around the self-ruled island sought to send a "serious warning".
China said Thursday that those supporting independence for Taiwan would be left with "heads broken and blood flowing" and that its military drills around the self-ruled island sought to send a "serious warning".
"Taiwan independence forces will be left with their heads broken and blood flowing after colliding against the great... undertaking of China achieving complete unification," foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said, describing the exercises around the island as a "serious warning".
