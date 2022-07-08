Shinzo Abe shooting: What China, Russia said on attack on ex-Japan PM

China and Russia on Friday joined world leaders in expressing shock at the shooting of ex-Japan prime minister Shinzo Abe. A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson told Reuters the Xi Jinping government hopes Abe will be out of danger and recover soon, while AFP said Russia had called the attack 'monstrous' and an 'act of terrorism'.

Shinzo Abe, 67, was shot 11.30 am Friday in the Japanese city of Nara while campaigning for Sunday's election to Japan's Upper House.

He was declared dead around six hours later.

Abe quit as PM in December but remains an influential figure in Japanese politics and a key leader for the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

Public broadcaster NHK said Abe had been shot twice from behind by a man with a homemade shotgun; visuals showed him bleeding from the chest.

Police rapidly arrested a man in his 40s, identified as Yamagami Tetsuya, and recovered the shotgun from his possession.

Yamagami is believed to be a former member of Japan's Maritime Self Defence Force (the Navy) and told police he was 'unhappy' with Abe.

Japan prime minister Fumio Kishida was emotional and livid in his address to the nation, calling it 'absolutely unforgivable' and a 'barbaric act'.

"It is a barbaric act during election campaign, which is the foundation of democracy… absolutely unforgivable..." the prime minister said, confirming an that inquiry would take place into any potential lapse of security.

The attack - only the fifth gun attack on a Japanese politician since 1990 - has shocked the world, with the leaders of several countries offering support.

The United States, the United Kingdom, France, India, Australia, Indonesia and Taiwan have all spoken out, as now have China and Russia, and global alliances like NATO have also condemned the shooting.

