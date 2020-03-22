e-paper
Spain’s coronavirus deaths cross 1,700

The number of registered cases in the country rose to 28,572 on Sunday from 24,926 in the previous tally announced on Saturday, the reports added.

Mar 22, 2020
Reuters
Spanish UME (Emergency Army Unit) soldiers walk as they disinfect the terminal one to prevent the spread of coronavirus at the airport of Barcelona, Spain on March 19, 2020.
Spanish UME (Emergency Army Unit) soldiers walk as they disinfect the terminal one to prevent the spread of coronavirus at the airport of Barcelona, Spain on March 19, 2020. (AP file photo)
         

Spain’s death toll from the coronavirus epidemic soared to 1,720 on Sunday from 1,326 the day before, according to multiple media outlets citing the latest health data.

The number of registered cases in the country rose to 28,572 on Sunday from 24,926 in the previous tally announced on Saturday, the reports added.

