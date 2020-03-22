Spain’s coronavirus deaths cross 1,700
The number of registered cases in the country rose to 28,572 on Sunday from 24,926 in the previous tally announced on Saturday, the reports added.world Updated: Mar 22, 2020 17:59 IST
Reuters
Spain’s death toll from the coronavirus epidemic soared to 1,720 on Sunday from 1,326 the day before, according to multiple media outlets citing the latest health data.
