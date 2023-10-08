News / World News / 'Still fighting 'hundreds' of Palestinian infiltrators': Israel army

'Still fighting 'hundreds' of Palestinian infiltrators': Israel army

AFP |
Oct 08, 2023 12:32 AM IST

When asked by journalists how many militants had entered Israel, army spokesman Richard Hecht said "hundreds" had "invaded" the country.

Israeli troops were still battling "hundreds" of Palestinian militants at 22 locations inside Israel Saturday after they infiltrated from Gaza during a massive dawn rocket barrage, the army said.

Israeli soldiers during combat operations against Palestinian militants on a road near Sderot, Israel, (Bloomberg)
Israeli soldiers during combat operations against Palestinian militants on a road near Sderot, Israel, (Bloomberg)

"There are still 22 locations where we are engaging with terrorists that came into Israel from the sea, from the land and from the air," army spokesman Richard Hecht told journalists, adding the Hamas attack included a "robust ground invasion".

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Asked by journalists how many militants had entered Israel, Hecht said "hundreds" had "invaded" the country, adding that "hundreds" were still fighting troops inside Israel.

He said there was a "severe hostage situation in Beeri and also in Ofakim", two Israeli communities in the Negev Desert, the latter 20 kilometres (more than 12 miles) from the Gaza border.

Hecht said more than 3,000 rockets had been fired from the Gaza Strip into Israel.

"There will be a severe response to this inhumane attack, it's unprecedented," he said.

Gun battles raged into the night as at least 70 people were reported killed in Israel, while Gaza authorities reported a death toll of 232 in the conflict's bloodiest escalation in years.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 08, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out