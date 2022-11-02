Home / World News / Video: Scare at Sydney zoo as 5 lions escape enclosure. Then, ‘calmly’ return

Video: Scare at Sydney zoo as 5 lions escape enclosure. Then, ‘calmly’ return

world news
Updated on Nov 02, 2022 11:00 AM IST

Sydney Taronga Zoo: The five lions, four cubs and one adult, were seen roaming around in videos widely shared on social media.

Sydney Taronga Zoo: Zoo employees inspect the fences around a lion enclosure.(Reuters)
Sydney Taronga Zoo: Zoo employees inspect the fences around a lion enclosure.(Reuters)
ByMallika Soni

Five lions escaped from their enclosure early morning on Thursday at Sydney's Taronga Zoo. Following the escape of the lions, the zoo sounded a code one alert. The zoo also immediately took "Roar and Snore" overnight stay programme guests to safety.

Read more: Videos: Young Iranians knock turbans off clerics as part of anti-hijab protests

The five lions, four cubs and one adult, were seen roaming around in videos widely shared on social media. The police said that officers were called in just after the alarm was activated at Taronga Zoo.

Taronga Zoo Director Simon Duffy said that one cub was tranquilised and returned to the enclosure. The other four made their way back into their main exhibit calmly.

"The zoo has very strict safety protocols in place for such an incident and immediate action was taken," Simon Duffy added.

"They came running into the tent area saying, ‘this is a Code One, get out of your tent and run, come now and leave your belongings',” a guest was quoted as saying by the local media.

No injuries were reported to people or animals and the zoo opened as normal later in the day.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
sydney
sydney

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 02, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out