Home / World News / Taiwan and US to hold trade talks this month in Taipei

Taiwan and US to hold trade talks this month in Taipei

world news
Published on Jan 05, 2023 02:35 PM IST

The Jan. 14-17 meetings will be held in Taipei under the US-Taiwan Initiative on 21st-Century Trade unveiled in June.

Taiwan: A Taiwan flag flutters in the wind in Taoyuan, Taiwan.(Reuters)
Taiwan: A Taiwan flag flutters in the wind in Taoyuan, Taiwan.(Reuters)
Reuters |

Taiwan and the United States will hold another round of in-person trade talks this month, the island's government said on Thursday, discussions that China opposes.

The Jan. 14-17 meetings will be held in Taipei under the US-Taiwan Initiative on 21st-Century Trade unveiled in June, days after the Biden administration excluded Taiwan from its Asia-focused economic plan designed to counter China's growing influence.

China, which views self-governing Taiwan as its own territory, has said it "firmly" opposes the new trade talks. Taiwan strongly rejects China's sovereignty claims, and President Tsai Ing-wen has repeatedly said Taiwan is an independent country called the Republic of China, its formal name.

Read more: Joe Biden's tense exchange with reporter on attending Pope Benedict's funeral

Taiwan's delegation will include deputy trade representative Yang Jen-ni and officials from several government agencies, Taiwan's cabinet said in a statement on Thursday.

Assistant U.S. Trade Representative Terry McCartin will lead the U.S. delegation, the American Institute in Taiwan, the de facto U.S. embassy on the island, said in a statement on Wednesday.

In November, the two sides concluded two days of "productive" trade talks in New York, according to the office of the U.S. Trade Representative.

Taiwan has long pushed for a broad free trade deal with the United States, its most important international backer and foreign arms supplier even in the absence of formal diplomatic ties.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
taiwan
taiwan

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 06, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out