 Taiwan deputy foreign minister to attend Pacific Islands Forum | World News - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Aug 25, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Taiwan deputy foreign minister to attend Pacific Islands Forum

Reuters |
Aug 25, 2024 07:16 AM IST

PACIFIC-FORUM/TAIWAN (CORRECTED, PIX):REFILE-Taiwan deputy foreign minister to attend Pacific Islands Forum

TAIPEI, - A deputy Taiwan foreign minister will attend this week's meeting of Pacific Islands leaders in Tonga, Taiwan's foreign ministry said on Sunday, as China and the United States jostle for influence in the region.

Taiwan deputy foreign minister to attend Pacific Islands Forum
Taiwan deputy foreign minister to attend Pacific Islands Forum

The Pacific is also an area of competition between Taipei and Beijing, as China whittles away at the number of countries which maintain formal diplomatic relations with Chinese-claimed Taiwan. Three countries - Palau, Tuvalu and the Marshall Islands - have stuck with Taiwan.

Taiwan's foreign ministry said Deputy Foreign Minister Tien Chung-kwang would hold a summit with its three Pacific allies to strengthen its partnership with them and other "like-minded countries", a reference to Western democracies such as the United States and Australia.

In January, shortly after Lai Ching-te won election as Taiwan's new president, Nauru switched ties from Taipei to Beijing, in what Taiwan's government said was part of a sustained Chinese pressure campaign.

In 2018, Nauru, then still a ally of Taiwan's, blasted an "insolent" China for speaking out of turn at the Pacific Islands Forum. Nauru had recognised China before, between 2002 and 2005.

Taiwan has taken part in the forum since 1993 as a development partner under the name o f "Taiwan/Republic of China". The Republic of China is Taiwan's formal name.

China says democratically governed Taiwan is one of its provinces with no right to state-to-state ties, a position hotly disputed by the government in Taipei.

Climate change and security are expected to dominate discussions at this week's meeting of the 18 Pacific Islands leaders. U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell will also be going.

Taiwan and Tonga had diplomatic ties from 1972 until 1998 when the country switched recognition to Beijing and broke off relations with Taipei.

Only 12 countries now maintain official diplomatic ties with Taiwan.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Get Current Updates on World News, US News, Hollywood News, Anime and Top Headlines from around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / World News / Taiwan deputy foreign minister to attend Pacific Islands Forum
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, August 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On