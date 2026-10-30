The Easy Money Offers That Disguise a Deathtrap for Small Businesses

Opportunity came knocking at the door of Triways, a family owned trucking and warehouse business in Southern California that had successfully navigated the ups and downs of nearly a half-century of hauling goods. John Jauregui and Jackie Jauregi at a lot of their Triways trucking company. in Southern California.

Triways earned industry awards, employed some 60 workers and took in nearly $10 million in revenue in 2024. After struggling through a postpandemic slowdown, the company got an offer that year to serve Navy commissaries in California, Oregon, Washington and Florida.

“I wasn’t trying to grow, but the opportunity was put on the table,” said John Jauregui, the 70-year-old chief executive. It would require more truck trailers and more drivers, a significant upfront expense, he said. But it was a chance to transform the Jurupa Valley, Calif., company into a nationwide operation.

Getting the money was easy. Jauregui turned to merchant cash advances—MCAs for short—a legal, largely unregulated financing industry marketed on social media as a business lifeline: Cash in 24 hours or less. Easy applications. Past credit troubles, no problem.

Yet, as Jauregui and others have learned, the terms can be a killer. “I should have known better,” he said, looking back at the financial land mines laid by the cash advances.

MCA funders say they don’t issue loans, which are regulated by state and federal laws. That means they can set effective finance costs in the triple digits and higher. One of Triways’s cash advances had an estimated annual percentage rate of 2,190%, a disclosure document shows. Jauregui said he didn’t know how costly the financing would be.

The funders withdraw money directly from company bank accounts, daily or weekly, even if that leaves firms short of funds for payroll, inventory or other operating expenses.

Rather than a lifeline, merchant cash advances have been a deadly anchor for businesses around the U.S., said bankruptcy attorneys and advisers to financially troubled companies.

“An MCA can make sense for a small-business owner who has a leaky roof or other immediate need and can repay the money in 30 days,” said Michael Dal Lago, a bankruptcy attorney in Naples, Fla. “Don’t use an MCA as a line of credit. That’s a recipe for disaster.”

This year, MCA funders can dip into a growing pool of applicants—businesses walloped by inflation, tariffs and tighter credit. Small businesses have been “increasingly seeking liquidity through merchant cash advances (MCAs), often to cover overhead and payroll expenses,” the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City reported in October. MCAs “have exacerbated the difficulties faced by small businesses” because of their high costs, the report said.

Federal bankruptcy filings by small businesses—those owing no more than $3.4 million—rose 36% in the first nine months of 2026 compared with the same period last year, according to the American Bankruptcy Institute. Creditors in more than half of those cases included companies offering MCAs, according to an analysis of bankruptcy filings by The Wall Street Journal. Some of these companies offer only MCAs; others list several products on their websites.

Caryl Delano, a federal bankruptcy judge in Tampa, went further. “Virtually every small-business case we see has at least one and sometimes several or more MCA funders,” she said recently.

Unlike conventional lenders that try to work out repayment plans to keep companies afloat, MCA funders “don’t care whether the business makes it or not,” said Richard Cook, a Wilmington, N.C., bankruptcy attorney.

While it seems counterintuitive for an industry to put a financial stranglehold on its own clients, the high charges set by MCA funders mean they need only 30% to 40% of their contracts to pay off in full to be profitable, said Shane Heskin, a New York attorney representing Triways.

The goal is to “cut off your cash flow so you have no choice but to borrow, rob and steal to pay them off, whether it’s take out a home-equity loan, sell property,” he said, “selling assets, taking out another MCA.”

Steve Denis, executive director of the Small Business Finance Association, which estimated the MCA market at roughly $20 billion, represents members offering various financing products, including MCAs. Alternatives to traditional financing are important for businesses turned away by other lenders and need timely access to cash, he said.

Denis said group members were “committed to making sure that businesses are successful and survive using the financing tools our members offer.” He acknowledged the presence of “predatory companies that are just trying to get their money and don’t care if the business ultimately survives.” The trade group, he said, was working to eliminate abusive practices and “prevent bad actors from continuing to operate.”

Jauregui said his company had a conventional line of credit but couldn’t get additional bank financing when he took the first MCA in the fall of 2023. He planned to quickly repay the six-figure obligation. Instead, Jauregui took more advances, first to smooth over financial bumps while he waited for a tax refund check, and then to fund the new Navy job.

As the payments grew more onerous, he sought more cash advances to keep his company running, more than 30 in roughly 2½ years. New MCA offers arrived nearly every day. “It’s addictive because it’s easy to get,” Jauregui said. It solves the problem right away. “Then, at the back end, it gets worse.”

As MCA funders drained Triways’s bank accounts, Jauregui and his wife, Jackie Jauregui, juggled bills, worked harder and hoped the business would grow fast enough to turn the corner. The couple agonized about leaving employees empty-handed.

“Mrs. Jackie the check did not go through,” a Triways customer service representative texted in August. “Zelle is preferred because I don’t want to risk another check bouncing.”

Squeeze play Banks have pulled back on small-business lending since the financial crisis two decades ago. With smaller U.S. companies on the ropes, MCA funders are filling the void.

Last year, 12% of small businesses seeking financing applied for a merchant cash advance compared with 9% in 2024, according to a survey by the regional Federal Reserve Banks of businesses with at least one employee.