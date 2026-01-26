Trump says secret ‘discombobulator’ weapon disable Venezuelan equipment during Maduro's capture

United States President Donald Trump has claimed that America used a secret weapon called “The Discombobulator” to disable Venezuelan equipment during the capture of Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro. “They never got their rockets off. They had Russian and Chinese rockets, and they never got one of,” Trump said. (REUTERS)

The comments were made by the US President on Friday during an interview with the New York Post.

The US President said this secret new weapon was essential to the US raid, adding that it “made (Venezuelan) equipment not work” when US helicopters entered Caracas on January 3 to capture Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores.

Replying to reports on the US having a pulsed energy weapon, Trump said, “The Discombobulator. I’m not allowed to talk about it.” “They never got their rockets off. They had Russian and Chinese rockets, and they never got one of,” Trump added. “We came in, they pressed buttons and nothing worked. They were all set for us,” the New York Post cited the US President as saying during the interview at the Oval Office.

Prior to this, the Trump had, while speaking about the raid on Maduro's compound, said that the US had had turned off “almost all of the lights in Caracas,” without going into the details of how it was done, the Associated Press reported.

Trump indicates US will continue strikes on drug cartels US President Trump also indicated that his administration would continue its campaign of military strikes against drug cartels, adding that it could extend these from from South America into North America, according to AP.

“We know their routes. We know everything about them. We know their homes. We know everything about them,” Trump said, while adding that they were “going to hit the cartels.”

When asked whether the strikes could take place in Central America or Mexico, Trump replied, “Could be anywhere.”

This comes even as the US on Friday carried out a strike on an alleged drug-trafficking boat in the eastern Pacific Ocean, the first since Maduro's capture.